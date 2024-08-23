Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $2.5M Sale of Industrial Flex Building in Denville, New Jersey

DENVILLE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $2.5 million sale of 1 Stewart Court, a 14,100-square-foot industrial flex building in Denville, about 40 miles west of New York City. The building is located on a 2.2-acre site within Bridge View Business Park and features a clear height of 16 feet and two loading docks. Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as One Stewart Court LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer.