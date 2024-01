SUMMIT, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $2.8 million sale of a mixed-use building in the Northern New Jersey community of Summit. The fully leased building at 351-353 Springfield Ave. consists of three apartments and two retail spaces, as well as a three-car garage. Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.