Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $20.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Mobile

Communal amenities at Park West include two pools with sundecks, a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard picnic and barbecue pavilion and a playground.

MOBILE, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $20.5 million sale of Park West, a 278-unit apartment complex in Mobile. The property was originally built in 1977 and includes communal amenities such as two pools with sundecks, a 24-hour fitness center, courtyard picnic and barbecue pavilion and a playground. Park West offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $607 to $1,011 per month, according to Apartments.com. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the Lyndhurst, Ohio-based seller, Legacy Capital Partners, in the transaction. Alpharetta, Ga.-based Two Waters Capital Management acquired the property.