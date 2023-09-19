Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $20M Sale of Boston Apartment Building

BOSTON — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $20 million sale of a 16-unit apartment building located at 37-43 Temple Place in Boston. The five-story building, which was most recently renovated in 2008, houses two-, three- and four-bedroom units and 4,950 square feet of retail space that is fully leased. Bruce Lusa, Chris Sower, Jon Bryant, John Flaherty, Kevin Jones, Mary VanNatta and Julie Regan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, 3MJ Realty LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was SC Alpha Inc.