Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $20M Sale of Senior Living Community in St. Charles, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of River Glen of St. Charles, located within the former Delnor Hospital, which was built in St. Charles in 1939. Located approximately 35 miles west of Chicago, the senior living community features 106 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The original hospital building has been converted into a modern, well-amenitized campus.

Bridge Investment Group sold the asset to Citrine Senior Communities, a joint venture between affiliates of Citrine Investment Group and Jaybird Capital, for $20 million. Jaybird Senior Living will take over operations. Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Tim Hosmer and Jack Griffin arranged the transaction.





