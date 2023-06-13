Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $21.5M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Complex

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $21.5 million sale of Morristown Plaza, a 122,103-square-foot office complex in Northern New Jersey. The development consists of two buildings on a 3.9-acre site. Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Frank DiTommaso, Bill Baunach, Maia Sirabian, Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Silverman Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Pentaurus Properties. The property, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, offers a fitness center, café and conference facilities.

