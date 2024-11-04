Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $21M Sale of Flex Office Portfolio in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $21 million sale of a flex office portfolio located in Kissimmee. Comprising two buildings — 3600 and 3700 Commerce Boulevard — the portfolio totals 193,571 square feet. Realife Real Estate Group acquired the properties from the Speer Foundation. Rick Colon, Rick Brugge, Mike Davis and Mark Stratman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2001, the buildings were 93 percent leased at the time of sale. The properties, which include both office and warehouse space, feature 24- and 28-foot clear heights and a mix of dock-high and grade-level loading.