Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $22.2M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Stuart, Florida

STUART, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield Senior Housing Capital Markets has brokered the $22.2 million sale of The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard, an independent living community in Stuart. Sentio Investments sold the seniors housing asset to an affiliate of Waypoint Real Estate Investments. Arrow Senior Living has been retained to operate the community. The Pointe at Ocean Boulevard features 150 units and is located at 2750 SE Ocean Blvd., a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean and three miles east of downtown Stuart. The property was built in 1986 and was recently renovated. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Tim Hosmer, Chris Remeika and Jack Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale.