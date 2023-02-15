REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $22.3M Sale of Last-Mile Distribution Facility in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

775-W-Silverlake-Rd-Tucson-AZ

The 49,500-square-foot last-mile distribution building at 775 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson, Ariz., features 15 loading docks.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a last-mile distribution building located at 775 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson. A California family trust acquired the property from an East Coast investor for $22.3 million, or $451 per square foot.

Situated on 10.7 acres, the 49,500-square-foot facility features 15 loading docks and close proximity to interstates 10 and 19, downtown Tucson and Tucson International Airport. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a Fortune 10 global e-commerce company.

Andrew Bogardus and Douglas Longyear of Cushman & Wakefield San Francisco, in collaboration with Stephen Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield | Picor in Tucson, represented the seller in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  