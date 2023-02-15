Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $22.3M Sale of Last-Mile Distribution Facility in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

The 49,500-square-foot last-mile distribution building at 775 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson, Ariz., features 15 loading docks.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a last-mile distribution building located at 775 W. Silverlake Road in Tucson. A California family trust acquired the property from an East Coast investor for $22.3 million, or $451 per square foot.

Situated on 10.7 acres, the 49,500-square-foot facility features 15 loading docks and close proximity to interstates 10 and 19, downtown Tucson and Tucson International Airport. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to a Fortune 10 global e-commerce company.

Andrew Bogardus and Douglas Longyear of Cushman & Wakefield San Francisco, in collaboration with Stephen Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield | Picor in Tucson, represented the seller in the transaction.