Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $22.6M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Denville, New Jersey

3130-Route-10

Corrado's Market anchors the shopping center.

DENVILLE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $22.6 million sale of Denville Commons, a 73,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Denville, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 3130 Route 10, the property is anchored by Corrado’s Market and was 90 percent leased at the time of the sale to 16 tenants including Goldfish Swim School and Orangetheory Fitness. Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut and Gary Gabriel led a Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the seller, Denville Commons Associates LP. The team also procured the buyer, Longpoint Realty Partners.

