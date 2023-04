EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $22 million sale of a two-story, 5,000-square-foot retail property in the Long Island community of East Hampton. Jordan Sutton, Robert Shapiro, Dan Abbondandolo and Victor Little of Cushman & Wakefield represented the two private investors who sold the asset in the transaction. Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy acquired the property, which is currently leased to jewelry and accessories retailer Cartier.