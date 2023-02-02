Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $23.7M Sale of Industrial Building in Branchburg, New Jersey

Marcolin USA's facility in Branchburg, New Jersey, comprises 151,000 square feet on 13.4 acres and features seven loading docks, one drive-in door and a clear height of 18 feet.

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $23.7 million sale of a 151,000-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Branchburg. The facility houses the North American headquarters of eyewear designer and distributor Marcolin USA. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Ryan Larkin and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Viva Branchburg LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Faropoint.