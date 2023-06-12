Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $24M Sale of Industrial Portfolio Near Port of Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has brokered the $24 million sale of the Port of Virginia Distribution Center, a two-building industrial portfolio located in Chesapeake, roughly seven miles outside Norfolk and 13 miles south of Port of Virginia. The buildings, which total 334,881 square feet, were fully leased at the time of sale.

Tenants include a Fortune 500 government contractor, third-party logistics firm, food distribution company and defense contractors. Bo McKown, Eric Robison and Ellis Colthorpe of Thalhimer arranged the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. An entity doing business as Chesapeake Industrial Park LLC was the buyer.