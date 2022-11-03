Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $25.7M Sale of Two Affordable Seniors Apartment Properties in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Guardian Place, a 236-unit affordable seniors housing portfolio spanning two buildings located at 1620 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond. Fairfield Residential purchased the properties, known as Guardian Place I (121 units) and Guardian Place II (115 units), for $25.7 million. Jorge Rosa and T.J. Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, United Methodists Family Services, in the transaction. The Guardian Place communities are age-restricted assets that are encumbered with affordability covenants under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Amenities include parking, outdoor seating areas, a library, exercise room, community garden and a TV lounge.