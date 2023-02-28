REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $25M Sale of Hickory Point Apartments in Newport News, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Hickory Point in Newport News comprises two- and three-bedroom, townhome-style apartments.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $25 million sale of Hickory Point, a 175-unit, townhome-style rental community located at 399 Hickory Point Blvd. in Newport News. Jorge Rosa and T.J. Liberto of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, AION Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Hickory Point comprises two- and three-bedroom apartments with private entrances, modern kitchen and bathrooms, built-in microwaves and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a swimming pool and cabana.





