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The Manors at Brookmere features 108 units and was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentIllinoisMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $26.4M Sale of Build-to-Rent Community in Matteson, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MATTESON, ILL. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $26.4 million sale of The Manors at Brookmere, a 108-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Matteson, a southern suburb of Chicago. Homebuilder Lennar developed the property in 2016. The transaction represents one of the first sales of a stabilized BTR community in Chicagoland, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Brad Smith, Jack Maloney and Anna Lovell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Haven Realty Capital. Ashland Capital was the buyer.

The Manors at Brookmere consists of a collection of contiguous quadplex buildings offering two-story residences with two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units include private entrances, attached one- and two-car garages, vaulted ceilings in living areas, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Daniel Management Group will manage the property.  

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