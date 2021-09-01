Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $27M Sale of Five Multifamily Buildings in Manhattan

Pictured is the building at 357-359 W. 22nd St. in the Chelsea area of Manhattan, one of five properties recently sold by Metro Management.

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $27 million sale of five multifamily buildings in Manhattan. The properties are part of a portfolio of assets owned by Metro Management. Two buildings at 320-326 and 329-333 W. 55th St. totaling 63 units sold to an undisclosed buyer for $11.5 million, and two buildings located at 357 W. 22nd St. and 359 W. 22nd St. in Chelsea sold to Lockhill Properties for $8 million. The final property at 335 W. 19th St. comprises 45 units and fetched a sales price of $7.5 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Shapiro, Nicholas Kontos, Andrew Berry, Michael Gembecki, Charlie Gravina and Austin Fabel represented Metro Management in the transactions. The firm also represented the buyers in the dispositions of the first four assets.