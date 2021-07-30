REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $27M Sale of Industrial Complex in Northvale, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NORTHVALE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $27 million sale of Ludlow Industrial Park, a 193,235-square-foot complex in Northvale, located along the New York-New Jersey border. The three-building property sits on nine acres and was fully leased to RAB Lighting at the time of sale. Building features include clear heights up to 33 feet, 228 car parking spaces and 21 loading positions. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Chuck Fern, Tom Tucci and Eli Millstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

