Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $27M Sale of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $27 million sale of a 17,185-square-foot office building located at 25 E. 22nd St. in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Audrey Cappell, whose three nonprofit organizations previously occupied the six-story building, sold the asset to Japanese publishing and comic book company Kodansha USA. The nonprofits are relocating to a nearby property to accommodate their growth. The building also housed Nike’s New York City office in the 1990s. Craig Waggner, John Ciraulo, Jack Stephen, Carri Lyon and Mark Mandell of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.