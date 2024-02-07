Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $27M Sale of Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $27 million sale of a 17,185-square-foot office building located at 25 E. 22nd St. in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Audrey Cappell, whose three nonprofit organizations previously occupied the six-story building, sold the asset to Japanese publishing and comic book company Kodansha USA. The nonprofits are relocating to a nearby property to accommodate their growth. The building also housed Nike’s New York City office in the 1990s. Craig Waggner, John Ciraulo, Jack Stephen, Carri Lyon and Mark Mandell of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges $10.9M Sale of Casa Linda Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Strip...

Freedom Furniture & Design Signs 15,340 SF Lease...

Skanska USA Completes $560M Healthcare Project on Long...

Hudson Valley Property Group Buys 321-Unit Affordable Housing...

Venture One, Affinius Deliver 123,970 SF Spec Industrial...

Freudenheim Partners Arranges $7.3M Sale of Metro Boston...

Northwestern Mutual Sells Pulse Millenia Multifamily Community in...

Alamo Group, Covenant Real Estate Buy 120,169 SF...