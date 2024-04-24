Wednesday, April 24, 2024
8541-Phinney-Ave-N-Seattle-WA
Located in Seattle, James Bon Apartments offers 12 apartments, on-site laundry and secured access at two entry/exit points.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $3.1M Sale of James Bon Apartments in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of James Bon Apartments, a multifamily building at 8541 Phinney Ave. N. in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood. A local apartment operator acquired the property from a local family investor for $3.1 million, or $258,000 per unit.

Jacob Odegard, Dan Chhan, Tim McKay, Dylan Roeter and Matt Kemper of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Originally constructed nearly 45 years ago, James Bon offers 12 apartments, an on-site laundry facility and secured access at two entry/exit points.

