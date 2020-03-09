Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $3.8M Sale of Office Building in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Office, Western

Situated on W. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, the freestanding building features 37,730 square feet of office and showroom space.

LAS VEGAS — Cushman & Wakefield has facilitated the sale of a freestanding office building in Las Vegas. The buyer, 6425 W. Sahara Propco, acquired the multi-tenant asset for $3.8 million, or $102.04 per square foot.

Built in 1995, the two-story property features 37,730 square feet of office and showroom space. Centrally located at W. Sahara Avenue and Mann Street, the building features an entryway, landscaping and the opportunity for prominent monument signage.

Charles Moore, Marlene Fujita and Hunter Bradshaw of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Equity Partnership Property Management, in the transaction.