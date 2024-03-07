Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30.8M Sale of Aurora Health Center in Germantown, Wisconsin

GERMANTOWN, WIS. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $30.8 million sale of the Aurora Health Center in Germantown, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The two-building medical office property totals 92,573 square feet. The North Building, spanning 15,998 square feet, supports use for chiropractic care, family medicine, gastroenterology, pain management, pediatric cardiology and sports rehabilitation. In 2016, Aurora converted the 76,585-square-foot South Building from administrative space into a health center with a six-operating room surgery center, 16 oncology infusion bays, a healing garden and dozens of exam rooms.

Both buildings are fully occupied by Aurora Health Care Inc., a subsidiary of Advocate Health, and operate under long-term, triple net leases. The buildings staff a combined total of more than 100 physicians, 70 registered nurses and an additional 170 caregivers daily. Gino Lollio, Travis Ives, Sushil Puria and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield, in conjunction with Mike Keane of The Boerke Co., represented the seller, Minneapolis-based Sentinel Management Co. Nashville-based Montecito Medical was the buyer.