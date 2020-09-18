Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30M Sale-Leaseback of Crash Champions Portfolio in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $30 million sale-leaseback of a Crash Champions property portfolio in metro Chicago. Crash Champions is an auto body collision and paint repair company based in Chicago with additional operations in California and Ohio. Jack Chang of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer. The sale includes multiple Crash Champions shops.