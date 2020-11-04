REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30M Sale of 711,200 SF Industrial Building Near Scranton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Stauffer-Industrial-Park-Taylor-Pennsylvania

The industrial building located at 22 Stauffer Industrial Park Drive in Taylor, Pennsylvania, totals 711,200 square feet.

TAYLOR, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $30 million sale of a 711,200-square-foot industrial building located at 22 Stauffer Industrial Park Drive in Taylor, a southern suburb of Scranton. One of three buildings in Stauffer Industrial Park, the property features 179 dock doors and 35-foot clear heights and was fully leased at the time of sale. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel and Daniel Walsh of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SK Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  