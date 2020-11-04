Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $30M Sale of 711,200 SF Industrial Building Near Scranton
TAYLOR, PA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $30 million sale of a 711,200-square-foot industrial building located at 22 Stauffer Industrial Park Drive in Taylor, a southern suburb of Scranton. One of three buildings in Stauffer Industrial Park, the property features 179 dock doors and 35-foot clear heights and was fully leased at the time of sale. Gerry Blinebury, Gary Gabriel and Daniel Walsh of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, SK Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.
