Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is Carrington Place Apartments, an 88-unit property in Jeffersonville.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 312-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Southern Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

SELLERSBURG AND JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky has brokered the sale of the Southern Indiana 3 Portfolio for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes three workforce multifamily communities totaling 312 units. The assets include Ashby Apartments and Lakeview Apartments in Sellersburg and Carrington Place Apartments in Jeffersonville. All three communities are located within a 12-minute drive of downtown Louisville. Craig Collins, Austin English, Mike Kemether and James Wilbur of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Salt Lake City-based Shamrock Communities. The buyer was The Clear Blue Co., a Nashville-based real estate firm.

You may also like

Newmark Negotiates $132M Sale of Office Property in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Luxury Active Adult...

Peak Construction to Build 119,408 SF Industrial Facility...

Lee & Associates of Illinois Launches New Healthcare...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping...

Stonegate Group Delivers 46-Unit Multifamily Project in Natick,...

Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Sell 449,069 SF Industrial...

United Group Begins Construction on 152-Unit Active Adult...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 134,832 SF...