Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 312-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG AND JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Kentucky has brokered the sale of the Southern Indiana 3 Portfolio for an undisclosed price. The portfolio includes three workforce multifamily communities totaling 312 units. The assets include Ashby Apartments and Lakeview Apartments in Sellersburg and Carrington Place Apartments in Jeffersonville. All three communities are located within a 12-minute drive of downtown Louisville. Craig Collins, Austin English, Mike Kemether and James Wilbur of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Salt Lake City-based Shamrock Communities. The buyer was The Clear Blue Co., a Nashville-based real estate firm.