Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $31M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Roslyn, New York

ROSLYN, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $31 million sale of a mixed-use property in Roslyn, located on Long Island in Nassau County. Built in 2016, Roslyn Lumber Yard comprises 25 luxury residential duplex units and 60,648 square feet of retail space. Retail tenants include the Roslyn Salt Cave, Bout Boxing & Fitness, Northeast Financial Network and Great Shapes Swimwear. Rob Kuppersmith, Dan Abbondandolo, Joegy Raju and Victor Little of Cushman & Wakefield represented both the seller, developer Lumber Earth Realty, and procured the buyer, GB Family Holdings, in the transaction.