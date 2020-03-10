REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $34.2M Sale of Cornerstone Corporate Center in Carlsbad

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Cornerstone-Corporate-Center-Carlsbad-CA

Cornerstone Corporate Center offers 177,917 square feet of Class A office space spread across four buildings at the intersection of Wright Place and Palomar Oaks Way in Carlsbad, Calif.

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of Cornerstone Corporate Center, a Class A office park in Carlsbad. Long Beach-based Harbor Associates acquired the property from Salt Lake City-based Wasatch Global Investors for $34.2 million.

Totaling 177,917 square feet, the four-building asset is located at 1900, 1902 and 1903 Wright Place and 1917 Palomar Oaks Way. Situated on 14 acres and developed between 1998 and 2001, the campus comprises a two-story building and three three-story buildings. The property also features landscaping and ample parking.

Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of Cushman & Wakefield’s San Diego Capital Markets team represented the seller. Matty Sundberg and Justin Halenza, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory services for the property.

