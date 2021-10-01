REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $34.5M Sale of Industrial Asset in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $34.5 million sale of a 240,000-square-foot industrial asset located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Building features include 58 loading positions, 185-foot truck court depths and an adjacent lot for tractors/employee parking. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt, Ryan Larkin, Eli Millstein, Chuck Fern and Gary Casaletto represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also undisclosed. The property was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale.

