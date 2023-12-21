Thursday, December 21, 2023
The Pavilion on 62nd features two large clubhouses, two swimming pools, an indoor and outdoor basketball court, volleyball courts and a movie theater.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $35M Sale of Student Housing Community Near University of Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $35 million sale of The Pavilion on 62nd, a 312-unit student housing community located at 1000 S.W. 62nd Blvd. in Gainesville. A joint venture between Coastline Management Group and an entity doing business as RWW Gainesville LLC purchased the property from an undisclosed Delaware limited liability company. Mike Donaldson, Nick Meoli, Travis Prince and Victoria Marks Vagnier of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated about three miles from the University of Florida campus, The Pavilion on 62nd offers a unit mix consisting of mostly large four-bedroom floorplans. The property also includes two large clubhouses, two swimming pools, an indoor and outdoor basketball court, volleyball courts, movie theater, study lounge, separate cardio and weight training fitness rooms, a dog park and a computer lounge.

