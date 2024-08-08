Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

PARAMUS, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $36.8 million sale of Paramus Plaza, a 153,494-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Ashley, Skechers and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Frank DiTommaso, Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Max Helfman and Mark Gilbert of Cushman & Wakefield represent the seller, a partnership between Acadia Realty Trust and Fortress Investment Group, in the transaction. Brad Domenico of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing through Bank United on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between DRA Advisors and an affiliate of Crown Acquisitions.