Thursday, August 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Paramus-Plaza
Paramus Plaza, a retail center in Northern New Jersey, benefits from high traffic counts and a high average household income of $206,448 within a three-mile radius.
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $36.8 million sale of Paramus Plaza, a 153,494-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Ashley, Skechers and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Frank DiTommaso, Gary Gabriel, David Bernhaut, Andy Merin, Max Helfman and Mark Gilbert of Cushman & Wakefield represent the seller, a partnership between Acadia Realty Trust and Fortress Investment Group, in the transaction. Brad Domenico of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing through Bank United on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between DRA Advisors and an affiliate of Crown Acquisitions.

You may also like

Provident Industrial Sells Two Buildings Totaling 576,365 SF...

CBRE Arranges $126.3M Sale of New Apartment Community...

DLC, Meadow Partners Purchase 378,205 SF Penn Mar...

Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data...

Sembler, Forge Underway on Redevelopment of Publix-Anchored Retail...

GREA Arranges Sale of 161-Unit Multifamily Property in...

The Farm League Buys 35 Acres in Metro...

NewCourtland Completes 178-Unit Mixed-Income Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of...