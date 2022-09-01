Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.9M Sale of Union Cross Industrial Center in Winston-Salem

Front Street Capital sold the 340,000-square-foot, two-building Union Cross Industrial Center in Winston-Salem to Westcore.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial portfolio located at 4980 and 4991 Millennium Drive in Winston-Salem. Front Street Capital sold the 340,000-square-foot portfolio to Westcore for $36.9 million. Rob Cochran, Nolan Ashton, Bill Harrison, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Bobby Finch, Jason Ofsanko and Hap Royster of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Both assets were built in 2019 and were fully leased at the time of sale to single tenants. Earlier this summer, Front Street also sold the nearby, 610,000-square-foot Union Cross Distribution Center for $64 million. Cushman & Wakefield brokered that deal as well.