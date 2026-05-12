Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Cornerstone-Yorkshire-Lynbrook-New-York
According to Apartments.com, Cornerstone Yorkshire, an 80-unit apartment building in Lynbrook, has since been rebranded as The Promenade at Lynbrook.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36M Sale of Apartment Building in Lynbrook, New York

by Taylor Williams

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $36 million sale of Cornerstone Yorkshire, an 80-unit apartment building in Lynbrook, located on Long Island. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, resident lounge and a landscaped courtyard. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, David Bernhuat, Daniel Abbondandolo, Joegy Raju, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Birch Group, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

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