Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36M Sale of Apartment Building in Lynbrook, New York

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $36 million sale of Cornerstone Yorkshire, an 80-unit apartment building in Lynbrook, located on Long Island. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, resident lounge and a landscaped courtyard. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, David Bernhuat, Daniel Abbondandolo, Joegy Raju, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, The Birch Group, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.