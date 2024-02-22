Thursday, February 22, 2024
Koll Cotton Center totals 228,605 square feet of industrial space.
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $38M Sale of Koll Cotton Center Industrial Complex in Phoenix

by Hayden Spiess

PHOENIX — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $38 million sale of Koll Cotton Center, a light industrial property located at 4050 E. Cotton Center Blvd. in Phoenix.

The property comprises 228,605 square feet across seven buildings on 17.8 acres. California-based G.W. Williams Co. acquired the development, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale, from TerraCap Management.

Kirk Kuller, Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale in collaboration with Tracy Cartledge and Robert Buckley, also of Cushman & Wakefield.

The seller orginally acquired the property in 2021 and implemented upgrades including new roofs and exterior improvements. 

