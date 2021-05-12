Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Anderson Ferry Plaza spans 43,599 square feet. TriHealth Physician Partners is the anchor tenant.

CINCINNATI — Cushman & Wakefield’s healthcare capital markets team has brokered the sale of Anderson Ferry Plaza in Cincinnati for $4.2 million. The 43,599-square-foot medical office building is located on Anderson Ferry Road. It is more than 87 percent leased to TriHealth Physician Partners, ABC Pediatric Therapy, Clarkson Eye Care and Happy Hangout. Gino Lollio, Scott Niedergang and Travis Ives led the Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the seller, Rialto Capital. Publicly traded healthcare real estate investment trust Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT) was the buyer. As of March 31, the REIT’s portfolio consisted of 147 properties totaling 3.2 million square feet across 33 states.