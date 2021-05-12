REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Anderson Ferry Plaza spans 43,599 square feet. TriHealth Physician Partners is the anchor tenant.

CINCINNATI — Cushman & Wakefield’s healthcare capital markets team has brokered the sale of Anderson Ferry Plaza in Cincinnati for $4.2 million. The 43,599-square-foot medical office building is located on Anderson Ferry Road. It is more than 87 percent leased to TriHealth Physician Partners, ABC Pediatric Therapy, Clarkson Eye Care and Happy Hangout. Gino Lollio, Scott Niedergang and Travis Ives led the Cushman & Wakefield team that represented the seller, Rialto Capital. Publicly traded healthcare real estate investment trust Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (NYSE: CHCT) was the buyer. As of March 31, the REIT’s portfolio consisted of 147 properties totaling 3.2 million square feet across 33 states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews