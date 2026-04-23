Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Westwood, New Jersey

WESTWOOD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $4.3 million sale of a 33,277-square-foot medical office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Westwood. According to LoopNet Inc., the three-story building at 400 Old Hook Road was originally constructed in 1987. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, André Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Brian Anderson and Eddie Miro, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.