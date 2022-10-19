REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4.5M Sale of Industrial Property in South Plainfield, New Jersey

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a 28,800-square-foot industrial property in South Plainfield, about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan. The property features a clear height of 22 feet and is currently leased to Liftec Forklifts. Andy Schwartz, Jordan Sobel and Andre Balthazard of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Sylpan Inc., in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, ACSS Group LLC.

