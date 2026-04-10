Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Development Site in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a mixed-use development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Randolph. The site at 1192 Sussex Turnpike is approved for 25 townhomes, as well as a mixed-use building that will feature 4,055 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 10 apartments on the second and third floors. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, an entity doing business as Ludiro Inc., in the transaction and procured the buyer, OES Properties.