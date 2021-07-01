REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $40.5M Sale of Barrington on the Green Apartments in Hoover, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Barrington on the Green

Barrington on the Green is a 342-unit apartment community located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

HOOVER, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $40.5 million sale of Barrington on the Green, a 342-unit apartment community located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover at 5831 Summer Place Parkway. Jimmy Adams and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented a private undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, White Eagle, plans to rebrand the community as The Avenues of South Hoover.

Constructed in 1996, Barrington on the Green’s community amenities include a pet park with agility equipment, swimming pool, a playground, outdoor kitchen and picnic area, resident park amenity area, clubhouse, sports courts and a cardio and strength training center. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews