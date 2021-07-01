Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $40.5M Sale of Barrington on the Green Apartments in Hoover, Alabama

Barrington on the Green is a 342-unit apartment community located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

HOOVER, ALA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $40.5 million sale of Barrington on the Green, a 342-unit apartment community located in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover at 5831 Summer Place Parkway. Jimmy Adams and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented a private undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, White Eagle, plans to rebrand the community as The Avenues of South Hoover.

Constructed in 1996, Barrington on the Green’s community amenities include a pet park with agility equipment, swimming pool, a playground, outdoor kitchen and picnic area, resident park amenity area, clubhouse, sports courts and a cardio and strength training center. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.