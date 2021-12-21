REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $41.7M Sale of Office Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Known as 1100 West Fulton, the building rises five stories and spans 45,380 square feet.

CHICAGO — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $41.7 million sale of 1100 West Fulton, a 45,380-square-foot office property in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Fulton Street Cos. and Huizenga Capital Management completed development of the five-story building in 2020. Furniture company Herman Miller occupies space at the property on a long-term lease. Cody Hundertmark, David Knapp, Tom Sitz, Dan Deuter and Paul Lundstedt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers. Zagame Corp. was the buyer. The transaction sets a new per-square-foot record for Chicago office investment sales, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

