Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $49M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Building

PASSAIC, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $49 million sale of The Pennington, a 147-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Passaic. Completed in 2024, The Pennington is an adaptive reuse building that offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with an average size of 968 square feet. P3 Properties acquired the asset from Birch Group. Niko Nicolaou, Ryan Dowd, David Bernhaut, Peter Welch, J.P. Hohl and Alexandria Russo Ebers of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. Brad Domenico, John Alascio, Chuck Kohaut, Frank Stanislaski, Ethan Thompson and Jack Subers, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged $45.9 million in acquisition financing for the transaction through Prime Finance.