Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4M Sale of Commercial Development Site in Medford, New York

by Taylor Williams

MEDFORD, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $4 million sale of a 552,341-square-foot commercial development site in the Long Island community of Medford. The 12.6-acre site comprises two lots that can support a range of uses, including industrial or storage. Daniel Abbondandolo and Rob Cullen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Mary Spina Realty Inc. & Philip Spina Realty Inc., in the transaction. David Pennetta and Stephen Cadorette, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the buyer, Blue Sky Endeavors.

You may also like

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 234,215 SF Industrial...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of RV Park...

IAC Acquires Land Under Manhattan Headquarters Office for...

Klein Enterprises Sells 170,000 SF Flex Office Park...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 153,151 SF Shopping Center...

GI Partners to Acquire 138,600 SF Data Center...

CBRE Brokers Two Sales of Metro Atlanta Retail...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of...

Golfzon Social to Open 18,000 SF Entertainment Center...