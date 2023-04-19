Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $4M Sale of Commercial Development Site in Medford, New York

MEDFORD, N.Y. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $4 million sale of a 552,341-square-foot commercial development site in the Long Island community of Medford. The 12.6-acre site comprises two lots that can support a range of uses, including industrial or storage. Daniel Abbondandolo and Rob Cullen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Mary Spina Realty Inc. & Philip Spina Realty Inc., in the transaction. David Pennetta and Stephen Cadorette, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the buyer, Blue Sky Endeavors.