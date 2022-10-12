Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.5M Sale of Bronx Motel

NEW YORK CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a 25-room motel located at 1440 E. 222nd St. in The Bronx. Jonathan Squires, Josh Neustadter and Austin Weiner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Bay Chester Motel Inc., in the transaction. An entity doing business as Bay Plaza 1440 LLC purchased the motel, which includes 35 parking spaces and will be delivered vacant.