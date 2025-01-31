Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.6M Sale of Northern New Jersey Retail Property

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a 16,698-square-foot retail property in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgewood. The property at 30-38 Oak St. was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Park West Tavern, Je Lu Ja Spa and Ridgewood Education Association. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard, Dan Bottiglieri and David Bernhaut of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Onyx Equities, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.