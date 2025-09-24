Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office Building

by Taylor Williams

MONTVALE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $5.7 million sale of a 29,898-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Montvale. The single-tenant building at 20 Craig Road was fully leased at the time of sale to JURA Inc., a Swiss company that makes coffee machines. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, Andre Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Mountain Development Corp., in the transaction. Brian Anderson and Eddie Miro, also with Cushman & Wakefield, arranged the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Fortune Touch LLC.

