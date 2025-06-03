Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six Vacant Bank Branches in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEW JERSEY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $5.7 million sale of six vacant bank branches in Northern New Jersey. The properties — located in Hillsborough, Franklin, Morganville, Elmwood Park, Montclair and Bayonne — offer a range of features and opportunities for repurposing or redevelopment. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, André Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the various regional and national banks that owned the properties in the transactions. The names of the various private buyers that acquired the assets were also not disclosed.

You may also like

Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Newmark Negotiates 65,817 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret,...

JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters...

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community...

CBRE Arranges $25.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Evergreen Devco Completes Construction of Multi-Tenant Retail Buildings...

Brookline, Rhino Investments to Renovate 778,000 SF Shopping...

WB Pub to Open at Boardwalk Shopping Center...