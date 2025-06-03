Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six Vacant Bank Branches in Northern New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $5.7 million sale of six vacant bank branches in Northern New Jersey. The properties — located in Hillsborough, Franklin, Morganville, Elmwood Park, Montclair and Bayonne — offer a range of features and opportunities for repurposing or redevelopment. Andrew Schwartz, Jordan Sobel, André Balthazard and Dan Bottiglieri of Cushman & Wakefield represented the various regional and national banks that owned the properties in the transactions. The names of the various private buyers that acquired the assets were also not disclosed.