Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $51.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in Fort Lee, New Jersey

The-Sterling-Fort-Lew-New-Jersey

The Sterling in Fort Lee, New Jersey, traded for a per-unit price of roughly $404,000.

FORT LEE, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $51.7 million sale of The Sterling, a 128-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee. The community’s unit mix consists of 14 studios, 56 one-bedroom apartments, 56 two-bedroom residences and two four-bedroom units. Communal amenities include an updated lobby, pool and laundry facilities. Niko Nicolaou, Brian Whitmer, Ryan Dowd and Will Gerlin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Blue Diamond Equities, in the transaction.

