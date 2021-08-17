REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $51M Sale of Foothill Village Shopping Center in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Restaurant, Retail, Utah, Western

Foothill-Village-Salt-Lake-City-UT

Foothill Village in Salt Lake City features 270,000 square feet of retail space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Foothill Village, a neighborhood retail center located at 1400 S. Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City. JTJG Foothill sold the asset to Charlotte, N.C.-based Asana Partners for $51 million.

A premier grocery store anchors the 270,000-square-foot property, which also features a mix of restaurants, retailers, spas and salons. Asana plans to renovate the existing buildings and parking garage on the 11-acre site.

The shopping center was originally developed in 1954. Renovations are slated to begin next spring with completion scheduled for the end of 2022.

Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield and James Burgess of The Burgess Co. represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews