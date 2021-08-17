Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $51M Sale of Foothill Village Shopping Center in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Foothill Village, a neighborhood retail center located at 1400 S. Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City. JTJG Foothill sold the asset to Charlotte, N.C.-based Asana Partners for $51 million.
A premier grocery store anchors the 270,000-square-foot property, which also features a mix of restaurants, retailers, spas and salons. Asana plans to renovate the existing buildings and parking garage on the 11-acre site.
The shopping center was originally developed in 1954. Renovations are slated to begin next spring with completion scheduled for the end of 2022.
Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield and James Burgess of The Burgess Co. represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
