Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $51M Sale of Foothill Village Shopping Center in Salt Lake City

Foothill Village in Salt Lake City features 270,000 square feet of retail space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of Foothill Village, a neighborhood retail center located at 1400 S. Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City. JTJG Foothill sold the asset to Charlotte, N.C.-based Asana Partners for $51 million.

A premier grocery store anchors the 270,000-square-foot property, which also features a mix of restaurants, retailers, spas and salons. Asana plans to renovate the existing buildings and parking garage on the 11-acre site.

The shopping center was originally developed in 1954. Renovations are slated to begin next spring with completion scheduled for the end of 2022.

Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield and James Burgess of The Burgess Co. represented the buyer and seller in the deal.