Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $54.6M Sale of Osceola Logistics Center in Kissimmee, Florida

by John Nelson

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $54.6 million sale of Osceola Logistics Center, an industrial property located at 5010 and 5030 Industrial Lane in Kissimmee. InLight Real Estate Partners and Black Salmon developed and sold the property to Principal Asset Management.

Developed earlier this year, the Central Florida facility comprises two distribution facilities totaling 280,800 square feet: Building 200 (147,420 square feet) and Building 100 (133,380 square feet). Osceola Logistics Center was fully leased to a grocery and food service supply chain services company at the time of sale.

Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi, Jared Bonshire and David Perez of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the transaction.

