Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Clarion Partners purchased the nearly 300,000-square-foot Tampa Airport Logistics from PCCP LLC.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa Airport Logistics Industrial Park

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $55.6 million sale of Tampa Airport Logistics, a newly constructed industrial park in Tampa’s Airport submarket spanning nearly 300,000 square feet. The two-building property is located at 5450 Johns Road and 5416 W. Sligh Ave., about six miles north of Tampa International Airport. Tampa Airport Logistics was fully leased at the time of sale and features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 52- by 50-foot column spacing, ESFR fire protection and a 192-foot shared truck court.

Clarion Partners purchased the property on behalf of a separate client from PCCP LLC. Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Ryan Jenkins and Chloe Strada of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Seven New Tenants Join 92-Acre Fenton Development in...

Food City Affiliate Buys Land in Huntsville, Plans...

Rentyl Resorts to Develop 44-Room Boutique Hotel in...

KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town...

Inland Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in Devon...

Quantum Brokers Sale of 10,600 SF Dollar General-Occupied...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires Gateway University Industrial Parks...

Harbor Associates, Taconic Capital Advisors Sell 115,520 SF...

Rockefeller Group Divests of 202,760 SF Heritage Industrial...