Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa Airport Logistics Industrial Park

TAMPA, FLA. — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $55.6 million sale of Tampa Airport Logistics, a newly constructed industrial park in Tampa’s Airport submarket spanning nearly 300,000 square feet. The two-building property is located at 5450 Johns Road and 5416 W. Sligh Ave., about six miles north of Tampa International Airport. Tampa Airport Logistics was fully leased at the time of sale and features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 52- by 50-foot column spacing, ESFR fire protection and a 192-foot shared truck court.

Clarion Partners purchased the property on behalf of a separate client from PCCP LLC. Rick Brugge, Mike Davis, Rick Colon, Dominic Montazemi, Ryan Jenkins and Chloe Strada of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.