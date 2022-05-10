REBusinessOnline

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $56.7M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Downtown Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

The downtown Miami properties include a 12-story office building at 200 S.E. 1st St. and a 26-story office tower at 44 W. Flagler St.

MIAMI — Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $56.7 million sale of a pair of office buildings in downtown Miami totaling more than 300,000 square feet. A partnership between Triple Double Real Estate and Stonerock Capital Partners purchased the portfolio from an undisclosed seller. Mike Davis, Dominic Montazemi, Miguel Alcivar, Adam Spies, Rick Brugge and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield represented both parties in the transaction. The properties include a 12-story building at 200 S.E. 1st St. and a 26-story tower at 44 W. Flagler St. The buildings are about a quarter-mile from one another and were a combined 59 percent leased at the time of sale, giving value-add opportunities to the new owners.

